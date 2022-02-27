Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.360-$1.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $491 million-$499 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $485 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTUS traded up $3.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.21. 305,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,677. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.28 million, a PE ratio of 56.69 and a beta of 0.55. Natus Medical has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $29.70.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Natus Medical had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Natus Medical will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natus Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, insider Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 11,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $272,043.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Natus Medical by 612.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Natus Medical by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Natus Medical by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 23,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Natus Medical by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,049,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Natus Medical by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 8,277 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

