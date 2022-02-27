Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) by 107.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Nautilus were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLS. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Nautilus by 45.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nautilus by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Nautilus by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 62,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nautilus by 4.5% during the third quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 130,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nautilus alerts:

In related news, insider Sarah Anne Jones sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $42,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NLS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

Shares of NYSE:NLS opened at $4.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $154.37 million, a P/E ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Nautilus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $21.85.

Nautilus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.