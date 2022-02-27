NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc cut its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,845 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,164 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in NCR were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NCR by 1,041.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NCR by 150.0% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NCR by 41.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of NCR by 11,541.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NCR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $41.21 on Friday. NCR Co. has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.46 and a 200 day moving average of $41.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.03 and a beta of 1.72.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of NCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $916,463.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

