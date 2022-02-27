Needham & Company LLC Trims LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Target Price to $106.00

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $106.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LIVN. Piper Sandler increased their target price on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded LivaNova from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on LivaNova in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LivaNova presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Shares of LivaNova stock opened at $81.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.56 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.60. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $68.68 and a 1 year high of $93.89.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.20 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $85,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,784 shares of company stock valued at $394,556 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 892.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

