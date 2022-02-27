Nelnet, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:NNI)

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the credit services provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th.
Nelnet has increased its dividend payment by 10.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Nelnet has a payout ratio of 16.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Shares of NNI opened at $81.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 61.31 and a quick ratio of 61.31. Nelnet has a 1 year low of $70.40 and a 1 year high of $99.79.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 20.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 1.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 7.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 4.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Nelnet by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Nelnet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.
About Nelnet (Get Rating)
Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.
