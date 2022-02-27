NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) CEO George Kurian Sells 4,250 Shares

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $384,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

George Kurian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $355,810.00.

On Monday, December 20th, George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $369,835.00.

On Monday, November 29th, George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $380,460.00.

Shares of NTAP opened at $80.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.83 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.30.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 48.54%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTAP. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of NetApp from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.61.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 193.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,936,137 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $173,787,000 after buying an additional 1,276,142 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NetApp by 106.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $160,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,259 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 187.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,645 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $140,587,000 after purchasing an additional 996,785 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NetApp by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,715,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,679,944,000 after purchasing an additional 982,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the third quarter worth approximately $66,347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

