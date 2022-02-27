NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Cut to $102.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna increased their price target on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on NetApp from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on NetApp from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.61.

Get NetApp alerts:

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $80.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.70 and a 200-day moving average of $89.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. NetApp has a 1-year low of $58.83 and a 1-year high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 48.54%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $380,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,219,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,999 shares of company stock worth $3,881,776. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC grew its position in NetApp by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87,778 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,697,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at about $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.