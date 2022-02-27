NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 4,760.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 107,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 105,481 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 163.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 41,105 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 25,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 119,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTCT opened at $31.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.79. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $34.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.95.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $262.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jean A. Bua sold 19,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $611,919.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $92,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,767 shares of company stock valued at $936,685 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTCT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

