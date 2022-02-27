Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) & OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Critical Contrast

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) and OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Neuronetics has a beta of 2.37, meaning that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OraSure Technologies has a beta of -0.36, meaning that its share price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500.

79.9% of Neuronetics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of OraSure Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Neuronetics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of OraSure Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Neuronetics and OraSure Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuronetics -48.71% -34.48% -20.85% OraSure Technologies -4.61% -2.70% -2.35%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Neuronetics and OraSure Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuronetics $49.24 million 1.79 -$27.45 million ($1.10) -3.05 OraSure Technologies $171.72 million 3.38 -$14.92 million ($0.15) -53.67

OraSure Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Neuronetics. OraSure Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neuronetics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Neuronetics and OraSure Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuronetics 0 2 2 0 2.50 OraSure Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67

Neuronetics presently has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 213.43%. OraSure Technologies has a consensus price target of $12.83, suggesting a potential upside of 59.42%. Given Neuronetics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Neuronetics is more favorable than OraSure Technologies.

Summary

OraSure Technologies beats Neuronetics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neuronetics (Get Rating)

Neuronetics, Inc. commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients. The company was founded by Steven B. Waite, Bruce J. Shook, Norman R. Weldon, and Thomas D. Weldon in April 2003 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

About OraSure Technologies (Get Rating)

OraSure Technologies, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices. The DNAG segment produces specimen collection kits that are used to collect, stabilize, transport, and store samples of genetic material for molecular testing in the consumer genetic, clinical genetic, academic research, pharmacogenomics, personalized medicine, microbiome, and animal genetics markets. The company was founded by Michael J. Gausling in May 2000 in and is headquartered in Bethlehem, PA.

