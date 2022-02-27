New Mountain Finance (NMFC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect New Mountain Finance to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NMFC stock opened at $13.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average is $13.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.34. New Mountain Finance has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $14.11.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter worth $904,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 638,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,754,000 after buying an additional 51,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NMFC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About New Mountain Finance (Get Rating)

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

