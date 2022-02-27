New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Raised to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jonestrading reduced their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised New York Mortgage Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut New York Mortgage Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.88.

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.04. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 18.94 and a quick ratio of 18.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.40%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $40,377,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,750,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,672,000 after buying an additional 2,005,527 shares in the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at $7,667,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at $7,471,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 149.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,625,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after buying an additional 1,573,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

