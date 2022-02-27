NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.425 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

NextEra Energy has raised its dividend payment by 38.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. NextEra Energy has a payout ratio of 56.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NextEra Energy to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.7%.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $77.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.63. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.57.

In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $1,937,664.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 and sold 96,903 shares worth $8,470,538. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

