Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Nomad Foods updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.960-$2.000 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.71-1.75 EPS.

NYSE NOMD opened at $25.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.11. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.67. Nomad Foods has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $31.85.

Several analysts have commented on NOMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,978,000 after buying an additional 719,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 20,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

