Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.
Several research firms have weighed in on NRDXF. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Nordex in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC downgraded Nordex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.
Nordex stock opened at $15.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.65. Nordex has a fifty-two week low of $13.88 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.
Nordex SE operates as a strategic management holding company. It engages in the development, production, servicing and marketing of wind power systems. The firm operates through the following segments: Projects and Service. The Projects segment comprises of the wind turbine and wind farm development business.
