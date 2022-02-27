Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The shipping company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 20.75% and a negative net margin of 207.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NAT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.92. 6,383,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,675,537. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $371.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.40. Nordic American Tankers has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $4.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.04.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAT. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 119.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,106 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 21,246 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 213.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,509 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 37,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NAT. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordic American Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.33.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.