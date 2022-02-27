Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stock Position Raised by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg lifted its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,568 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,615 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 165.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 3,284 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NSC opened at $260.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $238.62 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NSC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stephens downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.43.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

