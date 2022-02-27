Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Price Target Increased to 80.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by UBS Group from 75.00 to 80.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NHYDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Norsk Hydro ASA from 68.00 to 69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Norsk Hydro ASA from 83.00 to 86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Pareto Securities lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norsk Hydro ASA has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.55.

Shares of NHYDY opened at $9.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $9.68.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

