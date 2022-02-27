Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $409.70.

NOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 1,660 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total transaction of $659,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.87, for a total value of $102,271.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,436 shares of company stock worth $1,348,065 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 261.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $14.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $409.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,259,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $291.60 and a 1 year high of $411.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $389.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.43.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.40%.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

