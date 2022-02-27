NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.31% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NovaGold Resources is a gold and copper company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska and Western Canada. The Company is rapidly moving to production at its hundred percent owned Nome Operations in Alaska, which includes Rock Creek, Big Hurrah and Nome Gold. NovaGold recently announced its partnership with Teck Cominco to build the Galore Creek copper-gold mine in northwestern British Columbia, with NovaGold and Teck Cominco each owning 50% of the project once Teck Cominco has completed its partnership requirements. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price objective on NovaGold Resources and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $7.06 on Friday. NovaGold Resources has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $10.45. The company has a current ratio of 38.66, a quick ratio of 38.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.83 and a beta of 0.67.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that NovaGold Resources will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Clynton R. Nauman sold 30,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $215,149.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 88,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $612,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 209,741 shares of company stock worth $1,459,921. Corporate insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NG. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,225,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in NovaGold Resources by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W.

