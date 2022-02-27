Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $360.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Novozymes A/S from 390.00 to 360.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Novozymes A/S stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,009. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.51. Novozymes A/S has a 12 month low of $58.47 and a 12 month high of $83.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

