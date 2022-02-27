Oaktree Capital Management LP Has $16.32 Million Stock Position in Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,245,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,002 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vista Oil & Gas were worth $16,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 2.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,103,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 25,247 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 24.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 39,672 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 208.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 60,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 51.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 62,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Oil & Gas alerts:

VIST stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $694.68 million, a PE ratio of 56.82 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average of $5.60. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $8.32.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Vista Oil & Gas had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 2.08%. On average, research analysts expect that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday.

Vista Oil & Gas Profile (Get Rating)

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.