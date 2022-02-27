Oaktree Capital Management LP Has $175.44 Million Stock Holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,468,125 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594,367 shares during the period. CEMEX comprises about 2.4% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Oaktree Capital Management LP’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $175,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 1,473.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 998.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. 35.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEMEX stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $4.84 and a 12-month high of $9.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average is $6.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.20 target price on shares of CEMEX in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.09.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

