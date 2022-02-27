Oaktree Capital Management LP Has $175.44 Million Stock Holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,468,125 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594,367 shares during the period. CEMEX comprises about 2.4% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Oaktree Capital Management LP’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $175,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 1,473.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 998.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. 35.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CEMEX stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $4.84 and a 12-month high of $9.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average is $6.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25.
CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.
