Oaktree Capital Management LP Invests $1.48 Million in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR)

Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $19,426,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tastemaker Acquisition by 57.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,383,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,645,000 after purchasing an additional 506,616 shares in the last quarter. Towerview LLC raised its holdings in Tastemaker Acquisition by 18.8% during the third quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 1,183,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,667,000 after purchasing an additional 187,404 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Tastemaker Acquisition by 0.6% during the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,122,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Tastemaker Acquisition by 14.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 687,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 84,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMKR opened at $9.86 on Friday. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

