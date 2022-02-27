Oaktree Capital Management LP Invests $59.65 Million in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,833,550 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,645,000. Freeport-McMoRan comprises approximately 0.8% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,150 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 840,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,325,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 90,807 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 343.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,126,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $296,869,000 after buying an additional 7,069,500 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 367,201 shares of company stock worth $14,435,389. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FCX shares. Raymond James set a $49.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.87.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $46.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.44 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The company has a market cap of $67.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.23.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 10.38%.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

