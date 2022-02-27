Oaktree Capital Management LP Makes New $1.45 Million Investment in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV)

Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the second quarter worth $141,000. 48.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.72. FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29.

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

