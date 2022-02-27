Oaktree Capital Management LP Makes New $2.49 Million Investment in Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SIERU)

Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SIERU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIERU. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $29,581,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $14,641,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $14,641,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $14,641,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $13,872,000.

SIERU opened at $9.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97. Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08.

