Oaktree Capital Management LP Takes $1.94 Million Position in Bilander Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TWCB)

Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bilander Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TWCB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bilander Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Bilander Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,853,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bilander Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Bilander Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bilander Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,700,000. Institutional investors own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Bilander Acquisition alerts:

TWCB stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. Bilander Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $9.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.70.

Bilander Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Bilander Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bilander Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TWCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bilander Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilander Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.