Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OCGN stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,219,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,839,854. The company has a quick ratio of 18.21, a current ratio of 18.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ocugen has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.43.

In other news, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $30,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $600,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCGN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Ocugen by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 48,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ocugen by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 268,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ocugen by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 9,087 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ocugen by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ocugen by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,371,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares during the period. 27.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OCGN shares. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

