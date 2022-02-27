ODUWA (OWC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $34,791.00

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 27th. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000964 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $34,791.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ODUWA has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ODUWA Profile

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

