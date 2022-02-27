ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 203.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 221.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE opened at $64.00 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.42 and a 1-year high of $66.78. The stock has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.88%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.77.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

