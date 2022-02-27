OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for OneSpan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for OneSpan’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Get OneSpan alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OneSpan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

OneSpan stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.02. OneSpan has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $29.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.35 and a beta of 0.53.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $59.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.55 million. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSPN. Altai Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in OneSpan by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,386,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,472,000 after buying an additional 976,834 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in OneSpan by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,024,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,239,000 after buying an additional 345,865 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in OneSpan by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,742,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,219,000 after buying an additional 296,438 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in OneSpan by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,254,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,233,000 after buying an additional 196,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in OneSpan by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 369,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after buying an additional 187,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 15,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $247,333.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 147,854 shares of company stock worth $2,432,090 in the last 90 days. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About OneSpan (Get Rating)

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.