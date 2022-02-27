Onooks One Day Volume Tops $119,186.00 (OOKS)

Onooks (CURRENCY:OOKS) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Onooks has a total market cap of $5.23 million and $119,186.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Onooks has traded 39.7% lower against the US dollar. One Onooks coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00045876 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,597.82 or 0.06916442 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,635.84 or 1.00201611 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00045206 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00052666 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,927,955 coins. Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev . The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onooks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Onooks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Onooks using one of the exchanges listed above.

