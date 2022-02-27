onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on ON shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of onsemi from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of onsemi from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of onsemi from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

ON stock opened at $63.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. onsemi has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.16.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $223,308.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,799 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of onsemi by 987.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of onsemi by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of onsemi by 265.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

