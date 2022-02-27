onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.25.
A number of research analysts have commented on ON shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of onsemi from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of onsemi from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of onsemi from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.
ON stock opened at $63.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. onsemi has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.16.
In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $223,308.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,799 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of onsemi by 987.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of onsemi by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of onsemi by 265.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
onsemi Company Profile (Get Rating)
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
