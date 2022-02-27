Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Given New $16.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $16.50 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 16.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LPRO. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Open Lending has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.45.

Open Lending stock opened at $19.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 9.71 and a quick ratio of 9.71. Open Lending has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $44.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 40.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Open Lending will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPRO. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 316.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,068,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,048,000 after buying an additional 811,955 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 64.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 126,432 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Open Lending by 3,768.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 592,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,531,000 after buying an additional 577,198 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Open Lending by 464.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,187,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Open Lending by 60.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 722,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,145,000 after purchasing an additional 272,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

