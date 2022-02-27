Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 23,842 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 702,940 shares.The stock last traded at $42.77 and had previously closed at $42.98.

OTEX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.09.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Open Text had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 21.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is 71.54%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,418,000. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its stake in Open Text by 171.0% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,173,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,490 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Open Text by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,025,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,228,000 after acquiring an additional 845,896 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Open Text by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,760,333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,038,000 after acquiring an additional 718,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Open Text by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,370,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,104,000 after acquiring an additional 563,662 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

