Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.320-$2.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $875 million-$900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $809.89 million.Oportun Financial also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.560-$0.670 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OPRT. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oportun Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oportun Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.80.

OPRT stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.65. The stock had a trading volume of 190,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,442. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.66 million, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.18. Oportun Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.94 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $194.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.52 million. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oportun Financial will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 200.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 224.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

