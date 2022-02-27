Oppenheimer Weighs in on Hercules Capital, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Hercules Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.75 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Compass Point lowered Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

HTGC stock opened at $17.87 on Friday. Hercules Capital has a 1-year low of $14.96 and a 1-year high of $18.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average is $17.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 61.98%. The company had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 761,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,991,000 after purchasing an additional 69,002 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $815,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,972,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. 26.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

