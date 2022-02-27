Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

OSG opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $3.04. The stock has a market cap of $175.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Get Overseas Shipholding Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Samuel H. Norton acquired 16,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $28,161.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Samuel H. Norton purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 78,333 shares of company stock worth $136,990. 5.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,508 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

About Overseas Shipholding Group (Get Rating)

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.