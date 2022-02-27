Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc decreased its stake in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OSTK. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the second quarter worth $533,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 22.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,987,000 after acquiring an additional 46,263 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,386,000 after acquiring an additional 47,068 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 11.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,556,000 after acquiring an additional 7,214 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the second quarter worth $596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

OSTK opened at $53.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 4.10. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.67 and a 52-week high of $111.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.51.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $612.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.99 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

OSTK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Overstock.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.14.

In other news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $148,885.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President David J. Nielsen sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

