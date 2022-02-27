Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Overstock.com in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.73. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Overstock.com’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

OSTK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Overstock.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.14.

Shares of OSTK stock opened at $53.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 4.10. Overstock.com has a 52-week low of $35.67 and a 52-week high of $111.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $612.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.99 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

In other news, President David J. Nielsen sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $360,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $148,885.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 12,600.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 155.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

