Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $31.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Overstock.com shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Pandemic-indued supply chain disruption has been a drag on top-line growth and profitability. Additionally, weakening demand for home furnishings have been a drag on the company’s overall results. Stiff competition, particularly from Wayfair, its nearest peer in home furnishing, is also a concern. Declining free cash flow remains a major headwind. However, Overstock has been benefiting from solid demand for its e-commerce services, driven by a shift in consumer behavior due to the coronavirus outbreak. The company’s refreshed focus on the home furnishing vertical has been a major growth driver. Improved mobile experience and refined search features using machine-learning models is driving new-customer growth.”

Get Overstock.com alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on OSTK. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.14.

Shares of OSTK stock opened at $53.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 4.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Overstock.com has a 12-month low of $35.67 and a 12-month high of $111.28.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $612.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Overstock.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Overstock.com will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $148,885.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President David J. Nielsen sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $360,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its position in Overstock.com by 0.4% in the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 43,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 1.5% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 9.0% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Overstock.com (OSTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.