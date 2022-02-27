Oxford BioDynamics’ (OBD) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of OBD stock opened at GBX 22.10 ($0.30) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 31.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 40.84. Oxford BioDynamics has a 12-month low of GBX 21 ($0.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 125 ($1.70). The firm has a market cap of £22.18 million and a P/E ratio of -3.07.

In other news, insider Alexandre Akoulitchev purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of £30,000 ($40,799.67). Also, insider Paul Stockdale acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £5,040 ($6,854.35). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 193,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,033,171.

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United states and internationally. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform for the discovery, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of epigenetic biomarkers known as chromosome conformation signatures.

