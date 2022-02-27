Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Purchased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 9,822.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,948 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,751,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,357,000 after acquiring an additional 33,352,359 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1,519.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,959,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,547,000 after acquiring an additional 12,159,128 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,665,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,850,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471,942 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,131,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,194,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,335,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557,634 shares in the last quarter. 30.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $688,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 189,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $3,976,007.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 563,951 shares of company stock worth $8,688,235 in the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PLTR opened at $11.47 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.48 and a beta of 6.21.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $432.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

