Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Given New $610.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with digital digestion happening coming out of the pandemic. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $611.34.

PANW stock opened at $569.75 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $311.56 and a twelve month high of $572.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.11 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $519.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $498.04.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.72, for a total transaction of $6,488,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total transaction of $776,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $26,621,550. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,426 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $697,942,000 after buying an additional 137,962 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $689,231,000 after buying an additional 941,271 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,043,598 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $581,034,000 after buying an additional 161,660 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 783,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,345,000 after buying an additional 94,900 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 673,982 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $322,837,000 after buying an additional 138,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

