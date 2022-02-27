Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Raised to $670.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $660.00 to $670.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PANW. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $611.34.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

PANW stock opened at $569.75 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $311.56 and a one year high of $572.67. The stock has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a PE ratio of -108.11 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $519.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $498.04.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total transaction of $5,103,468.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.72, for a total transaction of $6,488,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,621,550 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,034 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,305.6% in the fourth quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 14,056 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,826,000 after acquiring an additional 13,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.