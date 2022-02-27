Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) PT Raised to $645.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $625.00 to $645.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PANW. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with digital digestion happening coming out of the pandemic. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $611.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $569.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a PE ratio of -108.11 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $519.52 and its 200-day moving average is $498.04. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $311.56 and a 52 week high of $572.67.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total transaction of $1,598,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total transaction of $776,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $26,621,550. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 686 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 794 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

