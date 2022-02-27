Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$29.17 and last traded at C$29.34. 111,681 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 522,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.09.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Pan American Silver to a “hold” rating and set a C$25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$29.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.38.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$29.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.23 billion and a PE ratio of 19.33.

In related news, Senior Officer Ignacio Llerena Couturier sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.69, for a total transaction of C$30,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$317,242.53. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $154,030.

About Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

