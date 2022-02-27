Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN) Insider Buys £27,249 in Stock

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN – Get Rating) insider Dame Sue Owen acquired 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 293 ($3.98) per share, for a total transaction of £27,249 ($37,058.34).
LON PIN opened at GBX 305 ($4.15) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 22.65 and a current ratio of 22.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 322.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,330.92. Pantheon International PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 240 ($3.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 371.30 ($5.05). The company has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 5.39.
Pantheon International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.