Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN) Insider Buys £27,249 in Stock

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN – Get Rating) insider Dame Sue Owen acquired 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 293 ($3.98) per share, for a total transaction of £27,249 ($37,058.34).

LON PIN opened at GBX 305 ($4.15) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 22.65 and a current ratio of 22.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 322.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,330.92. Pantheon International PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 240 ($3.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 371.30 ($5.05). The company has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 5.39.

Pantheon International PLC specializes in fund of fund investments. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity, buyout, venture, growth, secondary investment funds, and special situations funds globally. Within private equity, it invests in late stage buyouts to early stage technology funds.

