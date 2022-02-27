Parachute (PAR) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 12.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $674,820.40 and $148,274.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Parachute has traded 41.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00022973 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000203 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 603,534,465 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

