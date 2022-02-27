Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 46.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 477,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,601,000 after purchasing an additional 71,910 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,445,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,677,000 after purchasing an additional 75,973 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,744,000 after purchasing an additional 10,444 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 216,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares during the period.

Shares of HYMB stock opened at $57.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.61. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $57.13 and a 12 month high of $61.18.

